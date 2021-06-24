Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 10,341 SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SD. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,173,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 105,876 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 212.10%.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

