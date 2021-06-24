Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Emerald were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EEX opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $392.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.56). Emerald had a negative net margin of 194.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

