Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of BUR stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

