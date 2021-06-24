Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEN opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.60. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $4,000,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,743,088 shares of company stock valued at $42,883,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

