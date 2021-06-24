Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,600 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Clipper Realty worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Clipper Realty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 33,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

CLPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

