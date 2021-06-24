Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $67.21 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

