Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,704 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.18% of Ultra Clean worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,490 shares of company stock worth $2,087,185. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

