Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 74.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $559,141.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at $529,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,811,772 shares of company stock worth $552,928,354 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNH opened at $84.99 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

