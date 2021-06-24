Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.12 Million Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,774 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,212,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after acquiring an additional 573,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 292,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 948.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

