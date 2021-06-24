Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 139,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.