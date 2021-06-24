Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after acquiring an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,349,000 after acquiring an additional 175,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $174.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $178.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

