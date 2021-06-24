Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.99 on Thursday, hitting $2,452.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,770. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,344.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

