AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 961.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,995 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.21. 5,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.77. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. HSBC increased their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

