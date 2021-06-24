AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,789 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $342,182,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,042. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

