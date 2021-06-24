AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Shopify by 45.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify stock traded up $14.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,514.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.33 billion, a PE ratio of 118.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,215.76. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,552.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

