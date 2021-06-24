Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $120,000 in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $234,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $561,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

