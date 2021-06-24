Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,975,000.

Shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

