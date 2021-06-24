ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.