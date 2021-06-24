AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AltaGas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of ATGFF opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.