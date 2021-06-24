AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to C$29.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

ATGFF stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $21.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.51.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

