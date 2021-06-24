Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.85

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.85 and last traded at $69.56, with a volume of 1516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,351.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Dagg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,109 shares of company stock valued at $32,276,844 in the last 90 days. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

