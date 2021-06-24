Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX opened at $615.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $554.34. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.57 and a 52-week high of $617.46.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

