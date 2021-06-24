Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDS opened at $328.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.68. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

