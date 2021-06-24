Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,469 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

