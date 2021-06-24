Amalgamated Bank Sells 143 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after buying an additional 111,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,010.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,108.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $519.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total value of $2,433,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,589 shares of company stock worth $40,318,084. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,222.87.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

