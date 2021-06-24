Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,425 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,963,000 after buying an additional 2,311,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avantor by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,436 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Avantor by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,974 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 136.9% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $289,687.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

