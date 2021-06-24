Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after acquiring an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after acquiring an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $295,934,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

