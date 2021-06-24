Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,742 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAL opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $474.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

