Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,315.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

