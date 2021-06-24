Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.5% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $956,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,315.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.