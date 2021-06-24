Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 902,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $103.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $103.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

