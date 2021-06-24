Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 901,933 shares of company stock valued at $72,538,271 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.28. 27,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $104.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.33.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

