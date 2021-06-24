Ambassador Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.5% in the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $259,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 483,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 165.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 37,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.77. 177,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,512,656. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

