Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes $3.74 Million Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPHD. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 226.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period.

TPHD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,907. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.22. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

