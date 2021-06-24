Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,000. Hormel Foods accounts for about 1.0% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

