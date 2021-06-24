Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABEV. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.80.

ABEV opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918,922 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ambev by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971,100 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Ambev by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,205,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,715,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,562 shares in the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

