Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Position Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 91.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 39,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,251,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $1,957,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

