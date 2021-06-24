Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,457,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Amdocs worth $102,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.