AMEPAY Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $65,499.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00046157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00099031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00162155 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,994.15 or 1.00320383 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.