American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

