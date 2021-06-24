American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $167.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

