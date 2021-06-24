American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of American States Water worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in American States Water by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

AWR opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.03. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

