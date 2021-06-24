Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce $241.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.60 million. Abiomed posted sales of $164.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $7.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $314.51. 2,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,684. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $234.39 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.33.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

