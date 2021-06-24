Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $922.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report $922.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $850.31 million and the highest is $988.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $833.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million.

CENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 150,074 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. 3,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.