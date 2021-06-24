Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,986. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.18.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.