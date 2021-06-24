Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

ICE stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $2,187,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

