Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.72. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104,116 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.67. 255,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,572,083. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

