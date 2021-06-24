Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report sales of $8.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.10 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.46 billion to $33.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.21. 25,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.43.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in SAP by 7.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in SAP by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in SAP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 36.9% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

