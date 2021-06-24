Analysts Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 42,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,422,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 144,519 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.