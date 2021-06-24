Analysts Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 42,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,422,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 144,519 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.