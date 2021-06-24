Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post $8.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.68 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $34.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $35.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.40 billion to $38.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,303,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,276. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

